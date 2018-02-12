Six month club-less spell felt like two years for Coke, but he still finds a positive

Giles Coke’s six month spell without a club felt like it lasted two years.

The midfielder hasn’t played for two years due to injury and his release by Ipswich Town.

For a man who loves playing football, it’s been a frustrating time: “I’ve missed it a lot.

“It’s Saturdays, games, the fans, the training, the banter – everything.

“When you’ve been in football for so long and then you’re not in it, I know it’s only been six months since I left Ipswich but it’s felt like two years.”

But the new Spireite can still see a positive: “It’s been frustrating but at the same time it’s given me more time to get myself fit. It’s just good to be at Chesterfield and hopefully we can push up the league.”