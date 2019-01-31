Sheridan: More goals required, but let's continue keeping them out too

John Sheridan says quality at both ends of the pitch will be the difference between Chesterfield staying up or going down this season.

The Spireites have kept clean sheets in all three games since Sheridan took over but he still feels more quality is required in attack.

With Scott Boden having signed this week and the possibility of another striker arriving before this weekend's visit of Brackley in the FA Cup, Sheridan wants to maintain the Spireites' strength at the back whilst doing the damage up top.

He said: “You need goals to win games and I don’t think we score enough of them. Last Saturday we should have scored two or three times. The way I want us to play we will create chances and it’s important we take them.

“We can always improve but what we are doing well is creating chances. We’re not Barcelona or Real Madrid but we’re trying to play a system that will hopefully create a lot of chances and help us score more goals and the players have to take the chances when they com along.

“Three clean sheets has been good since I came in and it’s still early days but the players are all taking on board what we’re trying to do. If we make ourselves a hard team to beat then we’ll be going in the right direction. We’ve got goals in us so hopefully they’ll start coming with the chances we create.

“Keep a clean sheet and you have a good chance of winning. I want us to be pleasing on the eye and play good football but at the same time you have to be disciplined and not concede, so we try and instil that in the players given where we are in the league.”

Defender Laurence Maguire this week signed a new two-and-a-half year contract with the Spireites, something Sheridan was delighted to get tied up.

He said: “He’s a good young player. I’m very pleased he’s signed; I haven’t worked with him too much as he’s just coming back from injury but I’m happy to have him on board given his versatility and it’s down to him now to work hard.

“He has a good future in the game and we hope to improve him as a player.”