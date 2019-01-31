Sheridan backs Scott Boden to help fire Chesterfield to safety

John Sheridan says he's thrilled to be working with new striker Scott Boden once again after the 29-year-old signed from Gateshead this week.

Boden has played under Sheridan before at both Chesterfield and Newport County and was the Spireites boss's key target once he arrived at the Proact Stadium.

And now he's got his man, he is backing him to show the form that made him a popular figure in his past spell with the club.

He said: "I hope he’ll bring a few goals. I know Scott from his last spell here and from when we were at Newport. I know what he’s all about, he has a very good goals record in the lower leagues and he knows how I work too so hopefully he’ll come in and give us those goals we’re after to try and keep ourselves in the division.

“He’s different to the players we’ve got and has always been very lively and intelligent in and around the penalty area so hopefully he’ll come in and do what he’s been doing in the last few years and score us some goals.

“It was a good move for us and a good move for Scott given he lives in Sheffield. I like players being close to home as they tend to be happier. Scott has a wife and kids so I think he’ll be a happier player and with him being well-known here, his desire will be strong.

“But he has to come in and earn the right to be in the team. I’ve brought him in to help win us games."

Speaking on Thursday lunchtime, Sheridan was hopeful of adding more players to the squad before this weekend's FA Trophy clash with Brackley Town.

He said: “We’re hoping to get a couple of players finalised today and that will probably be it. We have a few who are training and a lot to pick from but I want us to be strong and competing and to make sure we’re ready for the final push given the importance of the games, starting with the game against Brackley.

"“There’s only one thing on my mind now and that’s staying up. In future I’ll have targets in terms of numbers in the squad and so on but that’s not to worry about now as it’s now about winning games and getting into a position where we can think about next season.”