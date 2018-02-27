Sheffield United legend tight lipped over Spireites consortium speculation

Sheffield United legend Brian Deane is tight lipped over speculation he’s involved with a consortium interested in buying Chesterfield Football Club.

The former striker declined to comment when asked by the Derbyshire Times about rumours around the Proact that he, former Sheffield United chairman Reg Brealey, managing director of City Football Services at Manchester City Brian Marwood and ex Blades executive Andy Daykin were looking to acquire the Spireites.

Reg Brealey pictured during his time with Sheffield United

“I can’t really comment at this point,” said Deane.

Chesterfield FC has been put up for sale by owner Dave Allen and although a deal was agreed with a Chinese firm before Christmas, the two sides failed to make further progress.

The football agent representing the Chinese interest, Lucas Cominelli, told the Derbyshire Times it’s ‘on standby.’

Carson recently revealed that a new, English-based consortium were now in talks over buying the club.

He also declined to comment on the rumours involving Deane.

Brealey was Blades chairman in the 80s and 90s and spent a short time as a director at Chesterfield.

He counts Lincoln City and Darlington among the clubs he was also involved with and attempted to take over St Mirren in 1998.