Shaw relieved to get off the mark for Chesterfield

Lee Shaw admitted it was a ‘massive relief’ to get his first Chesterfield goal - and hopes it will be the start of many for the club.

The forward got his goal during the Spireites’ 5-1 demolition of Basford United in the first round of the FA Trophy last weekend.

Shaw has seen much change both on and off the field since joining Chesterfield but is ‘loving life’ as a full-time footballer.

“I’ve been working hard in training at my technical finishing for a few weeks now,” he said.

“The more I work on that the better I’m going to get.

“It was nice to get that chance against Basford and to see one go in.

“It’s a massive relief to finally get off the mark. Hopefully now I can kick on and help the team out with a few more.”

Shaw’s prolific form for Grantham Town saw many clubs show an interest in the striker last summer before he penned a deal with the Spireites.

And he always felt it was only a matter of time before he found the net for his new club.

“I know I can score goals because I have for every team I’ve played for,” he said. “Usually it takes me a season to adapt to the level.

“I’m playing more on the right-wing so I’m also trying to learn a different position as well. It’s more attack and defence and working hard.

“Goals are a bonus but it’s all about working hard for the team.”

He added: “I’ve come from working in a factory to playing football everyday. It couldn’t get any better.

“I’ve gone from working 10-11 hour days, factory work is not great money-wise, sometimes it’s been a struggle in the past.

“To get this opportunity to play for a big club like Chesterfield was a no-brainer straight away. I work hard every day, rest up and go again every match day.”

The rout over Evo-Stik NPL Premier side Basford has provided the Spireites with a confidence boost ahead of taking on National League leaders Leyton Orient.

“We know it’s a big game and it’ll be a tough game at Orient,” said Shaw. “Every game has been this season in truth.

“There’s no reason why we can’t go to Orient and get something off them if we play like we have been doing these past couple of games.”