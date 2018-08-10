Selection dilemma not difficult for Town gaffer

Martin Allen welcomes the selection dilemmas that a fully fit and in-form Chesterfield squad has given him.

Town have won both their opening National League games without conceding.

The table toppers have no injury concerns ahead of the visit of Braintree Town.

Allen laughed off suggestions that the impressive displays of Tuesday night’s substitutes Marc-Antoine Fortune and Sam Wedgbury would cause him any stress.

“It’s not difficult,” he insisted.

“The problem comes when you’ve got to sit behind this desk and you’ve got rubbish players.

“Then you’re scratching your head and thinking who am I going to play? He’s rubbish, I’m going to have to fit him in there, he’s awful.

“I’ve been in that position and you don’t sleep on a Friday night, thinking oh my God what am I going to do.

“It ain’t like that.”

Allen has no problem making alterations to a winning team, like he did on Tuesday after Saturday’s win.

“I’ve got loads of players that can go in and play on a winning team,” he said.

“It’s such a good squad of players, such a good group of people and they all blend in together lovely on and off the pitch.

“I could make loads of changes.”

Allen has been impressed with the attitude shown by players who have missed out on game time so far.

“Can you imagine if they sulked and walked around the corridors with their heads down? Wouldn’t work.

“We’ve got a small squad, they’re all going to play, I’ve promised them I’ll reward them with games if they focus.

“The other night Joe Anyon and George Smith, both were in the dressing room start to the finish, both looking after the team even though I wasn’t able to get them on the bench.

“This is what we need.”