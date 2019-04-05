Saturdays opponents Dover steadily backing away from the cliffs of National League relegation

Chesterfield and Dover have gone in opposite directions since John Sheridan became Spireites boss.

But Saturday’s hosts have still managed to increase the gap between themselves and the drop zone, despite falling from 18th to 20th since 8th January.

Dover sit directly above fourth from bottom Havant and Waterlooville with an eight point cushion, while Sheridan’s Town side, who were below the Whites when he arrived, are now 14th.

But Andy Hessenthaler’s men have put together a good run of form at just the right time.

They’ve only lost twice in their last eight and are unbeaten in four, with vital wins over Dagenham and Halifax and an impressive draw against Solihull calming nerves on the south east coast.

For Hessenthaler, the job isn’t done just yet: “We’re fighting and that’s what you need at this stage of the season when you are where we are in the table.

“If we carry on doing that we’ve got every chance of achieving what we set out to do.”

Alfie Pavey is the Whites’ dangerman with five goals in his last six appearances, taking him to nine for the season and one ahead of fellow forward Inih Effiong in the goalscoring charts.

They have threats at the back too, defenders Mitch Brundle and Kevin Lokko have scored 13 between them.