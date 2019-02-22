Sam Muggleton must remain positive, says Chesterfield boss John Sheridan

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan believes Sam Muggleton must remain positive following his horrific leg injury while out on loan at Darlington.

Sheridan said: “He’s gone there to play football. For any player to get the injury he’s got is massively disappointing.

“I’ve seen the incident, there’s no blame attached whatsoever to anyone else, it’s just one of those freak injuries.

“But it’s a bad one.

“I’ve spoken to Sam, spoken to his dad. I’ve been there myself with knee injuries.

“He’s just got to stay positive, he’s young, he’s got to focus on getting back to playing.

“I’m sure he will do that because he seems a tough character. Hopefully he stays strong and does what he has to do.”