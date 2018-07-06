Russians prove power of the crowd backing

The Russian national team’s World Cup progress is proof of how valuable Chesterfield’s season ticket holders will be next season.

That’s the view of Martin Allen, who can scarcely believe how many Town fans snapped up season tickets under the club’s early bird scheme, which ended last weekend.

“Unbelievable isn’t it?

“What is it? 2,764?

“Unbelievable,” he said.

“They’re part of our squad, they’re part of it.”

Allen says the backing of a crowd can feed a team’s success on the pitch and cannot be overestimated.

“We’ve all been watching the World Cup and seen the Russian team,” he said.

“Apart from a couple of decent players they’re a pretty poor team.

“They didn’t win any games in the lead up but the crowd have got behind them, the players have responded to the crowd and the crowd have responded to the players.

“That’s now a powerful team.

“It just shows.

“It shows the power of having 2,700 season ticket holders, renewals and new people following us.

“That passion and the power that generates is immeasurable.”

Allen welcomed a number of season ticket holders into his office last week to pose for ‘new signing’ photos.