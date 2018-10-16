Rotherham United recall teenager from Chesterfield loan spell

Rotherham United have recalled teenage forward Joshua Kayode from his loan spell at Chesterfield.

Kayode, 17, has made three sub appearances, but hasn’t made it onto the pitch in the last two games.

Martin Allen said he was disappointed to lose him: “He has been a model professional. He’s a great lad and he came at a time when it has been difficult for me to get him into our team.

“He was one I certainly wanted to keep, but I can fully understand why Rotherham needed him back.”

Meanwhile, Chesterfield have moved to secure their own 17-year-old forward Levi Amantchi on a two-and-a-half-year contract, with an option for a further 12 months.