Return of Chesterfield heroes Ian Evatt and Sam Hird won’t add emotion or sentimentality to Barrow game for John Sheridan

Today’s visit of Ian Evatt and Sam Hird’s Barrow might be an emotional occasion for some, but for John Sheridan it’s just another chance to pick up three points.

The Chesterfield boss acknowledged the contribution Evatt and Hird have made to the club over the years, before their return today as Bluebirds manager and player, respectively.

But any sentimentality surrounding the fixture is no concern for Sheridan.

He’s out to spoil their afternoon, as much as they are out to spoil his.

“Not to me, not really,” he said.

“They’ve been two really good players here. They’ll want to come and win, I’ve got to make sure they don’t do that.

“Whether it attracts more fans or whatever, so be it, but I’m only focused on winning the game.

“I expect us to win. I expect us to have that mentality.”

Sheridan, taking charge of his first home game in the National League, hopes to see a repeat of the performance Town produced after the break last Saturday.

“Go out with a bit of freedom, a bit of confidence,” he said.

“I want to play quick, passing football and create chances.

“Second half against Aldershot is how I want us to play, I thought we were very good.

“First half wasn’t the way I wanted us to play.

“It’s still early days, they’re still getting used to how I want them to play.”

The Proact crowd for Sheridan’s home debut in his second stint as manager wasn’t quite as big as the one that will file into the stadium for today’s game.

He admits he’d like a decent crowd to back the players, but says the team can dictate the atmosphere.

“We can make it a good one by performing and winning.

“Last week they got right behind the team, I think they appreciated the way we played.

“It’s a good game, a tough game as well, they’re a good team.”