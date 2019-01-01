REPORT: Solihull Moors 2-2 Chesterfield

Chesterfield came from behind twice to earn a valiant 2-2 draw against National League high-flyers Solihull Moors on New Year's Day.

The Spireites refused to be beaten and were rewarded with their first point of the calendar year via Marc-Antoine Fortune’s close-range finish and Lee Shaw’s first goal of the season.

Chesterfield started steadily and carved a glorious opportunity eight minutes in as Fortune found himself through on goal, however his effort did little to trouble Solihull keeper Ryan Boot.

Solihull eased through the gears as the first-half progressed and Haydn Hollis was called into action after 22 minutes when Liam Daly directed Osborne’s low cross towards goal, but the full-back was alert to clear off the line.

The hosts’ persistent pressure finally bore fruit on the 37th minute mark as Osborne glided his way through the Chesterfield defence and fed Hylton through on goal, who slotted in his sixth goal of the campaign.

After falling behind, John Pemberton’s side looked to make an immediate response and despite enjoying some fruitful spells in possession, were found to be wanting in the final third as Jonathan Smith’s effort was blocked before Fortune dragged his shot wide.

If the opening half was uninspiring, the start of the second-half was a stark contrast as both sides flew out of the blocks, and Pemberton’s half-time switch proved to be a rewarding one as Alex Kiwomya collected a deflected clearance and squared it for Fortune to equalise.

Chesterfield’s jubilation returned to commiseration within seconds as Solihull instantly hit back to take the lead via a Gudger header – the third time the Spireites had conceded from a set-piece to Solihull in the space of a week.

But Chesterfield fought back and found the elusive second equaliser on the 69th minute. A neat interchange between Fortune and Kiwomya saw the latter strike an effort off the woodwork and Shaw reacted quickest to tap home the rebound and earn the visitors a deserved point.

Solihull Moors XI: Boot, Reckord, Gudger, Daly, Flowers (Owens, 72), Storer (Maxwell, 88), Carter, Osborne, Yussuf (Carline, 64), Hylton, Blissett

Chesterfield XI: Burton, Barry, Binnom-Williams, Evans, Hollis, Weston, Smith, Sharman (Weir, 45), Beestin (Kiwomya, 45), Shaw, Fortune (Rawson, 90+2)

Attendance: 1,375 (459 Chesterfield fans)

Referee: Will Finnie