REPORT: Chesterfield 1-3 Lincoln City

The 106th meeting between Chesterfield and Lincoln went the way of a physically powerful and clinical Imps side.

Promotion-hunting Lincoln came from behind to win 3-1 at the Proact, brute strengh and aerial prowess accounting for two goals and sheer skill bringing the third.

It was a game that lost some of its significance in the context of distressing scenes - a supporter being air lifted to hospital in a first half that was subsequently delayed.

Chesterfield's defeat worsened their plight at the bottom of the table, six points now separating them from Football League safety.

The visitors had an early opportunity when a loose Talbot pass led to a Lincoln corner, from which an almighty scramble in the area ensued, the ball knocked off the line twice before referee David Webb awarded Town a free-kick.

Chesterfield settled into the game and although they didn't create much in the way of chances, did look quite dangerous breaking down the flanks.

The Imps thought they were going to take the lead before the 20 minute mark but a wonderful save from Aaron Ramsdale kept the game goalless.

A cross into the box was directed goalwards by Matt Green and his effort looked to be creeping inside the post before Ramsdale pushed it around the post with his fingertips.

With 26 minutes played, the game was halted for half an hour to allow the air ambulance to land on the Proact pitch and transport a supporter to hospital, after they took ill early in the first half.

When the two sides eventually emerged to resume hostilities, Town set off well, Chris O'Grady sending Jacob Brown on a run that ended in a shot over the bar.

And on the half hour mark the hosts took the lead, Josh Kay whipping in a wonderful cross that was met by the head of Alex Whitmore at the back post, the centre-half guiding the ball back across goal and into the far corner.

Lincoln's threat was almost exclusively aerial, bombing the ball forward to Matt Rhead from free-kicks from as far out as midway inside their own half, but Chesterfield stood firm in the first half and looked to counter with pace.

But the balls into the box finally took a toll in the 45th minute, a corner from the right finding Michael Bostwick at the back post and he headed in the equaliser.

Imps stopper Allsop was called into action early in the second half to palm away Jacob Brown's low drive from distance, the striker unlucky not to get a debut goal.

For all Town's possession in a bright spell early in the second half, they failed to create and Lincoln showed a ruthless streak to weather a storm then go ahead.

It was no surprise that the Imps' second came, again, from a corner to the back stick, Scott Wharton out-jumping Whitmore to thump home a header.

Another brilliant piece of goalkeeping from Ramsdale prevented Town from going further behind, acrobatically tipping Jordan Williams' audacious swerving half volley over the top.

There was nothing Ramsdale could do about Lincoln's third however, Ollie Palmer dropping his shoulder to ghost between two defenders before supplying a classy finish with the outside of his boot.

That goal ended the contest, Lincoln playing down the clock in a professional and comfortable manner and leaving the Spireites in deep trouble at the foot of the table.

Chesterfield: Ramsdale, Barry, Smith (Rowley 80), Nelson, Whitmore, Talbot, Kay (Hines 64), McCourt, Kellet, Brown, O'Grady (Dennis 64). Subs: Parkin, Maguire, Brownell, Willock.

Lincoln: Allsop, Eardley, Habergham, Wharton, Bostwick, Woodyard, Frecklington, Whitehouse, Williams (Pett 89), Green (Anderson 65), Rhead (Palmer 67). Subs: Farman, Long, O'Hare, Chapman.

Goalscorers: Whitmore 30; Bostwick 45, Wharton 59, Palmer 85

Yellows: Talbot 83, Rowley 90; Woodyard 11, Frecklington 41, Palmer 85

Referee: David Webb.

Assistants: Sam Lewis, Matthew Jones.