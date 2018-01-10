Search

Reece Mitchell leaves Chesterfield

Chesterfield midfielder Reece Mitchell and Fleetwood Town defender Godswill Ekpolo during the Checkatrade Trophy match between Fleetwood Town and Chesterfield at Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood on Tuesday 5th December 2017. (Credit: Howard Roe | AHPIX ) �AHPIX Tel: +44 7973 739229
Chesterfield midfielder Reece Mitchell and Fleetwood Town defender Godswill Ekpolo during the Checkatrade Trophy match between Fleetwood Town and Chesterfield at Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood on Tuesday 5th December 2017. (Credit: Howard Roe | AHPIX ) �AHPIX Tel: +44 7973 739229

Winger Reece Mitchell has left Chesterfield after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

Mitchell joined the Spireites in the summer of 2016 after leaving Chelsea.

The 22-year-old scored two goals in 32 appearances during his time at the Proact.

His final appearance came last night when he was handed a starting role in the Derbyshire Senior Cup match against Belper Town.

Manager Jack Lester said: “Reece leaves the club with our good wishes and we wish him all the very best for the future.”