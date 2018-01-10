Reece Mitchell leaves Chesterfield

Winger Reece Mitchell has left Chesterfield after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

Mitchell joined the Spireites in the summer of 2016 after leaving Chelsea.

The 22-year-old scored two goals in 32 appearances during his time at the Proact.

His final appearance came last night when he was handed a starting role in the Derbyshire Senior Cup match against Belper Town.

Manager Jack Lester said: “Reece leaves the club with our good wishes and we wish him all the very best for the future.”