Ramsdale welcomes return of his number one rival

Aaron Ramsdale has welcomed the return of his number one rival for the position of goalkeeper at Chesterfield.

The 19-year-old stopper, on loan until the end of the season from Bournemouth, was brought in to fill the number one spot at the Proact, with Tommy Lee retired, Joe Anyon out with a broken arm and neither Dylan Parkin and Brad Jones considered ready for first team football.

Anyon has now made a return to training, presenting Ramsdale with his first challenge for the jersey.

The loanee seems delighted, however.

“Joe’s been great. I came in when he was injured, I didn’t see him very often because he was doing his rehab in the gym,” he said.

“But over the past three or four weeks he’s been out with us doing some serving.

“He’s back in training now and he’s been brilliant.

“Anything I can ask him, I can speak to him about.”

Ramsdale hails from Chesterton, just outside Anyon’s home city of Stoke.

So the pair have had the chance to become better acquainted on the occasions when they’ve travelled up to Chesterfield together.

“He lives quite close to me back home,” said Ramsdale.

“We’ve had a few journeys where we’ve been able to talk about things and I’ve been able to ask his advice.”

Make no mistake, though, Ramsdale wants to be the man between the posts helping Town stay up.

“If we can end up staying up, if we can match the same number of wins we’ve had since the start of the season then you can start looking at the defence and the goalkeeper – I’d be delighted to stay up and be that goalkeeper.

“I’m sure we’ll achieve it.”