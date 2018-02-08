PREVIEW: Shrimps struggling to hit the net and struggling with injuries ahead of Town’s visit

One of the small number of sides to have scored fewer goals than the Spireites provide the opposition this weekend.

Morecambe, who beat Town 2-0 earlier in the season, are playing well according to a local journalist, but they’re struggling in front of goal and suffering from injuries.

Chesterfield v Crawley, Louis Dodds

Derek Quinn has been impressed with the Shrimps’ defensively this season, former Town keeper Barry Roche and his back line conceding just 41 goals in league action.

Roche was in inspired form when the two sides last met, pulling off a string of saves to frustrate the club where he made 140 appearances.

It’s going forward that has been the problem.

“Morecambe have been playing well,” he said.

Morecambe�"s Callum Lang celebrates scoring the opening goal: Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com, Football: Skybet League Two match Morecambe -V- Mansfield Town at Globe Arena, Morecambe, Lancashire, England on copyright picture Howard Roe 07973 739229

“Their football is generally good and their defence is pretty solid but the problems has been their lack of goals.

“Morecambe have only scored 29 league goals this season, which is one of the worst in the league.

“Defensively they have been much improved this year and that has helped them.

“Although most teams will say it there is no doubt that Morecambe should have more points on the board than they currently have.”

Goalscorer Kevin Ellison

Two players at the opposite end of the experience spectrum have been doing their utmost to spark Morecambe’s offensive effort.

But no one in the Shrimps camp has hit double figures.

Quinn said: “The main threats at the moment are Callum Lang and Kevin Ellison.

“Callum, 19, recently picked up the EFL player of the Month award and Ellison is just Ellison.

“He’s 39 soon but just keeps on going and is the Shrimps’ top scorer this season.”

While the Spireites rang the changes during the transfer window with 11 new signings, Morecambe were unable to do the same.

“Morecambe made only one signing in January due to their limited budget,” said Quinn.

“Gregg Wylde came in on loan from Plymouth and made an impressive debut against Port Vale last week.”

Wylde’s presence will come in handy, given the extent of the Shrimps’ injury concerns.

The likes of Roche and Lang, on loan from Wigan Athletic, didn’t feature last Saturday, Ellison played just 16 minutes and others have question marks over their availability for the visit of Chesterfield this weekend.

“Jim Bentley likes to play 4-2-3-1 but it is difficult to know the formation this weekend as he is sweating over the fitness of several players after being forced to make six changes for the game against Port Vale last weekend,” said Quinn.

Likely line-up: Roche, Old, Winnard, Lavelle, McGowan, Rose, Fleming, Brough, Lang, Wylde, Oliver.