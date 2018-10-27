Practice makes perfect for Allen as Chesterfield draw with Wrexham

Martin Allen said his side's last gasp equaliser came from a training ground move they've been practicing all week.

Chesterfield held Wrexham, who led the league until Town's injury time goal, to a 1-1 draw at the Proact. REPORT HERE.

The Spireites boss insisted the corner hasn't been turned yet, despite a five-game unbeaten run, and he's not yet happy.

But he was pleased, today and felt his side were better than the Welshmen.

"I thought they played with such great desire in the first half," he said.

"I thought our players showed such passion, desire, drive and determination without the ball.

"Then when you get the ball, there was to be a nicer, calmer way of playing.

"I thought it was too much passion in the first half.

"We spoke at half-time, we wanted them to maintain that passion and compete, but we played with much more calmness on the ball."

Having fallen behind to Brad Walker's 21st minute penalty, Chesterfield kept hunting for a leveller and finally found it in time added on at the end of the game.

Laurence Maguire surprised everyone by ignoring a gaggle of Spireites at the near post and dinking the ball to the back post where Jonathan Smith arrived unmarked to head home and secure a point.

"It was a beautiful flighted ball to the back post and Jonathan Smith came in and headed it into the far corner," said Allen.

"They've been working on that move with me repeatedly over the past four days.

"It was coming. But I've got to say it was a relief when it went in."

That goal made it four draws and one win in their last five games.

But the manager of 19th-placed Chesterfield is not ready to declare the corner turned.

"No, no where near it. Let's not get carried away, it's a draw.

"It's another point on the board.

"Am I jumping around saying fantastic we've drawn with them? No.

"I'm pleased, I wouldn't say I'm happy."

He is, however, hopeful that fans will recognise an improvement in recent weeks.

"I think the supporters, from what I know of this area, they are hard working, they've had to graft through generations to make their money in tough jobs.

"They're passionate, hard working grafters.

"What they pay for is 100 per cent effort and commitment to the shirt.

"When we drew the other week at home here against Fylde, at the end the supporters clapped the players off, they could see the players cared.

"I think they can see the players work on the training ground on different formations.

"They're well prepared, we're very professional.

"I hope supporters will recognise things have improved."

With regards to the goal his side conceded, Allen felt referee Christopher Pollard got the decision for Wrexham's spot-kick correct, but clearly felt his own side should have had two penalties.

"The ones we didn't get I was quite astonished but hey-ho," he said.

"It's not easy to see someone both arms round him pulling him over to the ground, he's only 6ft 5ins, it's not easy for him to see that.

"The second one, I thought it was handball, I asked if I was handball but the linesman was five or 10 yards away and he didn't see it."

He revealed Tom Denton, who was expected to miss the game with a knee injury, had an injection on Thursday evening and didn't train yesterday before starting the match.