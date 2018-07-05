Play it again Sam! Midfielder out to repeat last season’s defensive heroics

Sam Wedgbury wants to replicate the mean defensive record he helped Wrexham to put together last season.

And the Spireites new boy believes that if Chesterfield can keep it tight at the back, they’ve got enough going forward to fire them up the National League table.

The defensive midfielder played 41 games last season for the side who conceded the fewest goals in the division.

He’s keen to repeat recent history wearing blue instead of red.

“Last season I was part of 22 clean sheets,” he said.

“I did a lot of donkey work for the back four, but that’s what I’m in the team to do.

“I would like to replicate that this season.”

After working with his new team-mates on the training ground for a week, Wedgbury is ready to declare Town’s attacking threat enough to help them contend.

“If we did that (22 clean sheets) this season I’ve no doubt we’ll be up there, because of the attacking players and firepower we have.

“We’ve got quality, like young Charlie Carter.

“We’ve got good players going forward.”

Wedgbury isn’t likely to play much part in the action at that end of the pitch.

His role is to be a spoiler, stifling opposition attacks and helping to protect Shwan Jalal’s goal.

He brings the experience of five seasons in the National League and promises to add a work ethic to Town’s midfield.

“I will give 100 per cent for the club every week,” he vowed.

“I work hard, I like to get about the pitch and put a foot in, then keep the ball when I get it.

“Ultimately I like to win, I want to win. I know how to win games at this level.”

Having played in front of an average of 4,600 last season at the Racecourse Ground, Wegbury is a fan of large crowds.

So the 2,700 season tickets already sold at the Proact are music to his ears.

“It’s an outstanding amount of season tickets,” he said.

“There’s nothing better than getting bums on seats.

“We want them to get behind us.

“We’ll be approachable as players, like the gaffer is, that’s what we want to build at the club.

“It’s a fresh start for us all, the fans and players.

“Not every game will be pretty but we’ll try and please the supporters as best we can.”

And it’s not just what will be in the stands that pleases the 29-year-old – he likes the look of his new dressing room.

“It’s a good set of lads, the ones already here and the new ones have gelled really well.

“We’ve got a good togetherness already and after a short time I feel like I’ve known the lads ages.

“Without each other and the supporters we won’t win, we win collectively.

“There’s no egos, no big time Charlies.

“The type of lads the gaffer has brought into the dressing room are tough, hardened characters. It bodes well.”