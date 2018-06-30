Permanent signings are gaffer’s route of choice

Martin Allen prefers not to go down the route of signing loan players, but he’s not ruling it out if the right player becomes available.

The Chesterfield manager wants his squad to be filled out by players the club owns and at the time of writing is yet to sign anyone on a loan deal.

“That will probably be the way,” he said, of his signing policy to date.

“I think you can get a far better reaction from players under contract, far better team spirit with a group of men under contract.

“We’ll see in the World Cup how vital team spirit is, how valuable it can be.

“The players and supporters will all be signed up to Chesterfield Football Club, all of us.

“I think that will be the best way.”

However, he’s not so keen on owning players outright that he’ll say no to a loan talent.

“That can change if someone was to come out of the shadows and be thrown our way with the right attitude and the right age,” he said.

“We would be mad to turn that down.”

Last season the Spireites had a total of 10 players on loan, including two emergecny loan signings to play between the sticks when goalkeeper Joe Anyon broke his arm.