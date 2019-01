John Pemberton is happy to be in temporary charge at Chesterfield.

Pemberton has guided the Spireites to two draws from two games after taking on the first team reins from Martin Allen.

And has maintained his current stance as he prepares a side to take on Ebbsfleet United at the Proact Stadium on Saturday.

“We’ll keep doing what we’re doing until we can sort the situation out,” he said.

“I’m hoping it just gives the club a bit more time to get the right person they need.”