Pemberton expects a physical encounter as Chesterfield face up to Solihull Moors once again

Caretaker boss John Pemberton says Chesterfield know only too well what to expect from their New Year's Day hosts Solihull Moors - having been soundly beaten by them just six days previously.

Moors won 4-0 at the Proact Stadium on Boxing Day to spell the end of Martin Allen's reign as manager of the Spireites, with fan protests having at one point interrupted the game.

But with Pemberton having since stepped in an overseen a 1-1 draw at home to Hartlepool United last Saturday, he is now focusing on what challenges his side will face from Tim Flowers' men.

He said: "I think the first challenge, as you'll have seen if you were at the last game, is the physical challenge.

"I don't they had a player in their team under 6ft 2ins.

"Obviously with the scar of playing them so recently and having been beaten 4-0 means we're almost going into the lion's den in some ways.

"So we have to play differently, be a little bit smarter and not get into a fight, as if we do that, we'll lose.

"We have to come up with something different."

Solihull are in sixth place in the National League standings but fell to a 1-0 defeat on Saturday at home to Barrow, managed by former Spireite Ian Evatt, with John Rooney's 74th minute goal proving the difference.

Following the New Year's Day game, Chesterfield will then host Ebbsfleet United on Saturday, with Pemberton having clarified after the Hartlepool game that he doesn't expect to be leading the team permanently.

He said: "I want to be part of this club long term, and if you end up the manager you probably don't end up long-term.

"I'll speak to Ashley (Carson, company secretary) when I leave here. I've said just make sure you get the right person you need.

"If I can nick a couple of results so we don't have to panic into the situation, we're okay.

"If it takes a week, a month, I'm okay with that.

"I've worked with first teams for a long time and I love the atmosphere of a match day, I don't think you can beat that.

"But I get a lot of pride out of seeing the youngsters playing for the first team and I want to produce some more of those."