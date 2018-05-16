Paul Cook to return to the Proact this summer with his title winners

Paul Cook is set for a summer reunion with Chesterfield FC at the Proact.

The former Spireites boss will bring a Wigan side to take part in recently retired Town hero Tommy Lee’s testimonial match.

Town’s friendly with the Latics will take place on Wednesday 25th July at 7pm.

Cook and his assistant Leam Richardson were only too happy to support Lee, who was a big part of their success with Chesterfield.

The goalkeeper, who played in 10 seasons as a Spireite, is grateful to both clubs for making the game happen.

“As soon as the club granted me the testimonial, Paul Cook let it be known that he’d do whatever he could to help and I’m delighted that he and Leam have agreed to send a team to play in the match,” he said.

“With Wigan agreeing to come over to the Proact for a game that will be the first at home under new boss Martin Allen, the game is sure to be of interest to all Spireites.

“I have to thank Chesterfield FC for allowing us to stage the game, which will be a major part of the team’s pre-season build-up.

“The club has been brilliant in ensuring the game can take place, I can’t thank them enough for their support for what is sure to be an emotional evening for me and my family.”

Tickets will cost just a maximum of £10 for adults and £3 for Under 16s, with hospitality deals also on offer.

And a huge number of ex players are due to be in attendance, with the launch of the Chesterfield FC Former Players Association taking place the same night.

Fifty former Town players will be on hand to celebrate the occasion and 50 supporters will be able to join them in the Brampton Brewery for a special meet and greet.