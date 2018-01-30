Pass master aiming to shoot a little more often

The man who has passed the ball more times than anyone else in League Two wants to start shooting a little more often.

Louis Reed has passed the ball approximately once every 90 seconds, on average, this season and has become known as the man making Chesterfield tick from a deep-lying midfield position.

But having scored a vital goal against Yeovil, from a superb free-kick, he’s keen to chase that feeling.

That was his second goal for Town and the second of his professional career.

“I’ve not been known for it in previous years at Sheffield United, but now with set-pieces coming into it, I know Simon Tracey is keen to work different things, hopefully I can add a few more,” he said.

Reed was handed responsibility for free-kicks in goalscoring positions by keeper coach Simon Tracey.

The 20-year-old explained: “He’d seen me after training one day, I’ve got a different technique to the other lads.

“Once he’d seen me hit a few in training he came up to me and told me I was going to take charge of what goes on around the box.

“It’s the first time I’ve been given the role of taking them, so it’s new to me.

“I’ve been practicing a lot in the past few weeks so it was nice for it to pay off at Yeovil.”