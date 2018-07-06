Pair of young Spireites catch the gaffer’s eye in training

A pair of Chesterfield’s home grown youngsters have impressed the new manager in pre-season training.

Martin Allen says Ify Ofoegbu and Charlie Wakefield have acquitted themselves well in the club’s first week back after the summer break.

Chesterfield's midfielder Charlie Wakefield (16) cuts outside Grimsby Town's defender Zak Mills (12).

“We’ve had the emergence so far in training of a young player called Ify Ofoegbu,” said Allen.

“So far he has shown a lot of quality.

“And of course we’ve got to add Charlie Wakefield.

“They’ve both done really, really well and they’re pushing into that group.”

The pair of 18-year-olds, born 18 days apart in 2000, have been part of Mark Smith’s Spireites’ academy.

Ofoegbu, who joined Chesterfield from Huddersfield Town, made his first team debut in October 2016 at the tender age of 16.

His EFL Trophy appearance against Accrington made him the fifth youngest player to represent the club.

It was followed by another Trophy game a month later, but he’s yet to add to his professional playing record.

Wakefield was also 16 when he made his senior bow in a League One match at Scunthorpe in April 2017.

The central midfielder started the first game of last season under Gary Caldwell, but made just two more appearances for the first team during the campaign.