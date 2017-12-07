Pair of Spireites have gone under the knife this week

A pair of Sprieites have had to go under the knife this week and will each miss two to three months of action.

Goalkeeper Joe Anyon broke his arm in Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Fleetwood Town, necessitating the emergency loan move for Sheffield Wednesday man Cameron Dawson on Wednesday.

And midfielder Jordan Sinnott needed surgery to correct an ankle injury sustained recently in training.

Manager Jack Lester is backing Anyon to come back strongly thanks to his positivity and past experiences.

“He’s broken it quite near his wrist, he’s already had surgery, I think he’s had a plate put in it so that’s two to three months at least,” he said.

“I thought he was doing really well, he put some good performances together and was part of this unbeaten run.

“We’ll miss Joe but he’s been injured from being brave and that’s what you want from your goalkeeper.

“He’s overcome many big injuries in his time and he’s been very positive about it, he’ll work hard to get himself back.”

As for Sinnott, Lester has already expressed his disappointment at losing the former Huddersfield Town man from his squad because of the high quality and intensity of his training efforts.

He reiterated the frustration today when revealing that Sinnott had undergone surgery, lauding the player’s desire.

“He had an operation in the week, surgery on his ankle very similar to JB’s (Jerome Binnom-Williams).

“That will be a two to three month job, it’s disappointing because he was really pushing himself into starting because of the real character he was showing and desire to be in the team.

“Character stands for so much. You can have all the ability in the world but if you don’t have desire you’re not going to be a player.”