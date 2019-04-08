Pair of ex Chesterfield men named in English Football League Team of the Season

A pair of former Chesterfield favourites have earned spots in the English Football League's overall Team of the Season.

Liam Cooper and Jay O'Shea have been recognised for their stellar seasons for Leeds United and Bury respectively.

Cooper, a Town player from November 2012 to August 2014, has skippered Leeds this season, scoring three times in 33 appearances for the promotion chasing Championship club.

And in League Two, O'Shea's 16 goals have helped the Shakers to mount their own promotion bid.

The Irishman, who made over 200 appearances as a Spireite before departing in 2017, also made it into the League Two Team of the Year and was shortlisted for the divisional Player of the Year award.