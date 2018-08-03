Opposition insight: First ever National League opponents have lofty goals and a new striker

Chesterfield’s first ever opposition in the National League are a side looking to improve on last season’s success.

Ebbsfleet United, under the care of Darryl McMahon, have strengthened this summer after losing out in the play-off semi-finals to eventually promoted Tranmere.

KM Media Group writer Steve Tervet says Fleet have retained the men who took them almost all the way to promotion last season: “McMahon has kept all of his key men from last season and made two additions,.

“Fleet’s capture of midfielder Ebou Adams represents a significant coup given that Leyton Orient wanted to sign the ex-Norwich youngster after he finished last season on loan with the O’s.

“Adams is a genuine midfield all-rounder who could prove to be one of the league’s best players this season given his athleticism, quality on the ball and goalscoring prowess.

“Centre-half Jack King will be expected to bring the ball out of defence after joining from Stevenage.”

On Thursday, McMahon confirmed the signing of Dagenham and Redbridge striker Michael Cheek.

Town will also have to keep an eye on a man who joined Fleet in February.

“Corey Whitely looked a class act and has clearly benefitted from a full pre-season with his new team-mates.

“Quick, skilful and prepared to shoot from anywhere, he has come back from the summer break looking like a real athlete.”

A side who like to dominate possession and play off targetman Danny Kedwell, Ebbsfleet have lofty goals.

“Play-offs or better,” said Tervet.

“They may not be one of the division’s big names but having knocked Aldershot out of the play-offs last season before taking Tranmere to extra-time, they are a force to be reckoned with in what is only their second season back at this level.

“McMahon, 35, is one of non-league’s brightest young coaches and Fleet rejected approaches from EFL clubs for his services this summer.”

Likely line-up (3-5-2): Ashmore; Magri, King, Bush; Whitely, Payne, Powell, Adams, Shields; Kedwell, McQueen.