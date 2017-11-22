Opposition boss pays Chesterfield a huge compliment after they beat his side

Mark Cooper paid Chesterfield a massive compliment after they beat his Forest Green Rovers side 3-2 at the Proact last night.

The Rovers boss said Jack Lester’s Spireites were the best footballing team his men have come across

What makes his statement remarkable, as much as Town’s status as the Football League’s bottom side, is that Forest Green have taken on the likes of high flying Mansfield Town, Exeter and Swindon this season.

“I must commend Chesterfield, they’re the best team we’ve played, football team,” he said.

“Played a lot of teams that crash the ball forward but they were the best football team we’ve played, by a long way. Credit to them.”

Cooper was disappointed with the manner in which his men conceded the first goal, allowing Jak McCourt to glance home a header from an Andy Kellett free-kick.

But he was glad his side stayed in the game, despite being under the cosh in the second half following Emmanuel Monthe’s sending off.

Chesterfield missed a load of chances and after the game Lester said it could have been six or seven.

Assessing the game Cooper said: “We’ve had a really good run, won four games and drawn one and should have won all five. Sometimes you come away on a Tuesday night, a long trip and it’s difficult.

“You have to be strong, stay strong and don’t concede goals. You see at the end we’ve scored two goals andanything can happen.

“We have to defend better than that, the goals are poor from us. There’s nothing in the game and we give a silly free-kick away, wide and we don’t defend it for the first one, that puts us on the back foot.

“I’d rather lose 5-4 than not try and get back in it, we had a go.”

On Monthe’s harsh red card, for a firm tackle on Joe Rowley just four minutes after the break, Cooper said: “You’d think the referee would hold his hand up and say he’s made a mistake to save us even making an appeal.