OPINION: Kristian Dennis shows his heart is still in Chesterfield

What a difference a goal makes, with 90 plus 2 minutes on the clock and one all looking the likely outcome at Yeovil, we were in the relegation spots, with Forest Green above us as they were beating Cambridge.

Up steps Kristian Dennis after a lovely through ball from Reed, the goalie Krysiak made it easy for him, but what a finish.

We went back out of the dreaded drop zone with seconds to spare and Yeovil are only one point above us now, with all to play for.

You have to hand it to Kristian Dennis he was only half fit and coming back from injury and that goal meant a lot, he was booked for over celebrating but who cares?

Over the past few weeks fans have been speculating that our leading scorer had not been trying, wasn’t bothered and was hoping for a move away from the Proact. Surely nothing could be further from the truth, the fact is that during our bad run of form over Christmas he hardly received a decent ball from midfield that he could create a chance from.

Other teams know he’s the danger man and he gets marked heavily, against Coventry and Accrington, Dennis hardly had a decent pass of note, plus he’d been carrying an injury.

The performance against Yeovil was a stout one defensively, credit to Lawrence McGuire and Sid Nelson who have instantly formed a partnership that looks good. Being the eternal pessimist I had thought it was only a question of time before the home side would sneak a goal and go on to win.

We only had three or four chances and scored two, you can’t hope for more.

On that note Otis Khan was sent of for shoulder barging ref Kevin Johnson.

Which means that Khan can’t play against his heroes Manchester United in the cup.

Manchester United’s fans are very annoyed this week as they have to travel to Yeovil for this cup game and it’s a long way.

I mean who would honestly travel all the way to Somerset for a game of football at Huish Park?

The other thing supporters of the mighty Reds are annoyed at is that the game has been switched to a Friday evening and this is very expensive, as there are no trains back at that time of night, presumably they haven’t ruled out the option of cars or buses then? Tickets for the game are an inflated £35, which is ironically similar to admission at Old Trafford.

On to Stevenage at home, then Crawley visit us in a night match, there probably won’t be any trains home for their fans, I wonder how they will cope?