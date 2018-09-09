OPINION: Chesterfield FC’s style of play and poor passing is a concern

Martin Allen says that the rot has stopped after a 0-0 draw with Dover who have the division’s worst defence. Ok The Blues had chances and hit the bar and post in the dying seconds but the opinion amongst the fans is the performance and style of play and general inability to string passes together is cause for real concern. Chesterfield managed to play well for the first 15 minutes of the second half and then again for the last five minutes, which is not enough to win matches.

This week’s depressing statistic is it’s now 481 minutes since Chesterfield managed to score a goal in the non-league.

We actually managed not to let a goal in, although our defence did grant the now obligatory free header to the opposition, Dover were actually so bad with only one man up front, they could barely mount an attack for the majority of the game.

It’s rather depressing when the biggest cheers of the game were for when Dover put on their Ghanian substitute Nortei Nortey, a man whose name must have commentators salivating for a yellow or red card awarded against him.

Martin Allen’s post-match reactionChesterfield 0 Dover 0Chesterfield v Dover match galleryAre you in our fans gallery?Purely for comic effect I only wish he could play on the same team as French defender Rod Fanni or former Sunderland and West Brom player Bernt Haas.

So where now? The club has a bid in for a player we can only hope it’s either a midfielder who can pass the ball or a striker who can make a goal for himself out of nothing.

Fans are currently debating exactly what our best line up is or even if we have players who can fit into each position or even if there is any line up which can possibly work.

You have to have some sympathy for Gozie Ugwu, It seems that Martin Allen placed faith in our striker who has never yet hit the net for Chesterfield, it’s just not working for him.

When Ugwu actually tried a shot from 30 yards there were fans in the west stand sarcastically cheering the fact that he’d had an attempt on goal, it’s 10 games and no goals so far for Ugwu in our colours.

The only alternative is to replace him with Marc Antoine Fortune who has never been prolific as a striker either.

Let’s not forget that Martin put together a side that he claimed at the start of the season were good enough to get promoted, well that’s gone and now it looks like he’s onto plan B.

The only player that’s shown consistency is Charlie Carter and we haven’t won since he was injured, hopefully his return will instigate a revival.