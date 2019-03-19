One of Chesterfield’s FA Cup heroes gets permanent joint-manager job at Long Eaton United

Former Spireite Paul Holland has been named permanent joint-manager of Long Eaton United.

Holland and ex Rotherham midfielder Andy Todd took over as caretaker managers at Long Eaton in December.

The duo have lifted the side from fourth-bottom to ninth in the Total Motion MFL Premier, by taking 30 points from a possible 39.

Holland, also the club’s academy manager, made 114 league appearances for Chesterfield and played in the 1997 FA Cup semi-final.

He said: “Toddy and I are delighted to be taking the wheel at such an exciting time for the club.

“As well as the excellent group of experienced players in the squad we have a significant number of exciting young players ready to progress from our Academy and CFC (Community) set up.”

Since retiring Holland has been manager of both Mansfield Town and Ilkeston.