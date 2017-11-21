One change for Town for clash with Forest Green Rovers and ex Spireite

Jack Lester has been forced into one change for tonight’s visit of Forest Green Rovers.

With Scott Wiseman suspended Lester has brought in Robbie Weir and will presumably put Jerome Binnom-Williams at left-back.

Weir is likely to play a holding midfield role, with Jak McCourt and Louis Reed ahead of him.

Lone striker Kristian Dennis will be supported by Andy Kellett and Joe Rowley.

The Forest Green Rovers side contains a 2016/17 Spireite in midfielder Reece Brown.

Brown was sent back to parent club Birmingham last season early on in an unsuccessful loan spell.

The Spireites hope to follow Saturday’s win over Exeter with another three-point haul to make it back to back wins for the first time since November 2016.

Chesterfield: Anyon, Barry, Binnom-Williams, Hird, Evatt; Weir; Rowley, Kellett, Reed, McCourt; Dennis. Subs: Parkin, Sinnott, Maguire, De Girolamo, Dimaio, O’Grady, Mitchell.

Forest Green Rovers: Collins, Bennett, Laird, Iacovitti, Collins, Fitzwater; Traore, Osbourne, Brown, Marsh-Brown; Doidge. Subs: Pickering, Monthe, Bugiel, Wishart, Randall, Roberts, James.

Referee: Mr Robert Jones. Assistants: Mr Paul Graham, Mr Michael D’Aguilar.