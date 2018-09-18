Non-league side sent striker back to Chesterfield and part ways with ex Spireite

Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Sky Bet League Two; Barnet v Chesterfield FC; 05/05/2018 KO 15:00; The Hive Stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Spireites fans at Barnet keeper Craig Ross claims ahead of Chesterfield's Luke Rawson
Luke Rawson’s loan spell at Matlock Town has come to a premature end due to a managerial change at Causeway Lane.

The young Spireites striker was sent to the Gladiators for an initial period of a month, but the arrival of Dave Frecklington as the new Matlock boss has brought the loan to an end.

Frecklington has also decided to release former Chesterfield prospect Jack Brownell, a 19-year-old midfielder who departed the Proact Stadium at the end of last season.

Causeway Lane is currently home to a number of ex Spireites, including Jamie Jackson, Craig Westcarr, Adam Yates and Adam Smith.

Frecklington has replaced another former Chesterfield player, Dave Hoole, in the hot seat at Matlock Town.