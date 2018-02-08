Non-league prospect on trial with the Spireites

Jack Lester has revealed that the trialist in Tuesday’s friendly against Notts County was a young non-league prospect.

Although the Chesterfield boss didn’t reveal the youngster’s identity, he did admit that the player trained again with the Spireites today.

He was spotted playing in a match by Proact academy chief Mark Smith.

Lester said: “He’s a young lad Mark Smith had noticed playing in a game at Handsworth Parramore.

“He trained with us today.

“He’s a young prospect.”

Finding non-league talent has worked wonders for clubs like Peterborough United and Lester says his contacts in the divisions below League Two will be important to that end.

“I’ve got friends who work in the Conference and leagues below that,” he said.

“You speak to them, ‘have you played anyone interesting yet?’

“I had a call two days ago from a friend who works in the Conference saying have a look at x, y, z, you write it down and monitor them.

“That’s how it works at the moment for us.”