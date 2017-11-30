Who would be in your best-ever-Spireites starting XI? It’s a debate that could rage all year.

But the Derbyshire Times wants to find and name the greatest Chesterfield FC line-up, as nominated and voted for by the Town fanbase.

Our plan is to run an online poll to find the best player for each position before naming the side.

Now we want fans to tell us who is in with a shout of making the team in the centre-half position.

The top two central defenders in our poll will make it into the team.

Is it Dave Blakey, with his 617 Football League appearances? Or 70s and 80s star Bill Green?

Of the ‘modern’ era centre-halfs, do Sean Dyche, Steve Blatherwick, Ian Evatt or Sam Hird get your nomination?

To nominate your choice for the greatest ever Spireites centre-half, email graham.smyth@jpress.co.uk or tweet @GrahamSmyth