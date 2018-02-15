No time to lick wounds, Spireites focus shifts straight to Carlisle

Jack Lester’s Chesterfield cannot afford to take time to lick their wounds after yet another bitter Proact disappointment.

The Spireites manager watched his side give up a lead twice on Tuesday night before conceding a stoppage time goal that condemned them to a third straight home defeat.

But rather than feeling sorry for themselves, there’s another game to prepare for – a trip to Carlisle on Saturday that takes on even greater importance after the midweek loss.

Whilst Lester put the result down to ‘sloppy’ mistakes, he says the staff will shoulder their share of the blame and quickly turn their attention to Carlisle.

The squad will receive feedback, however, on what they can do better to avoid scenarios like Tuesday night’s disaster.

“We’re in it together, the staff and the players, we have to take responsibility for it as well,” he said.

“It’s about us all coming up with a gameplan to beat Carlisle, that has to be the focus now – it has to be.

“We will give some feedback to the players on thinking ahead of little moments you could have gained momentum when we didn’t.

“In a tight game you could easily win 3-2.”

Boos followed the final whistle on Tuesday and although Lester admitted the reaction was understandable, he’s asked fans to continue to back the relegation threatened side.

“Stick with us, be positive,” he said.

“It’s difficult when you’re not getting results.

“When you’re losing games you’re open for criticism and rightly so.

“When you’re winning games everything is rosy – we need to start winning games.”

Lester is hopeful that central defender Sid Nelson will return to training in the next week.