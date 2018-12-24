No frustration, insists Chesterfield boss, despite not being able to bring in new faces until current players depart

Martin Allen insists he’s not frustrated by the club’s decision to halt recruitment until he moves current players out.

The Spireites boss has put to his bosses the names of players he’d like to bring to the Proact, but can’t add anyone new until transfer listed players depart.

“Obviously we’ve asked and made suggestions for players to bring in,” said the manager.

“It’s been made perfectly clear we need to move some players on before we can bring anyone in.

“It’s part and parcel of the job. That’s how it is.”

Allen has already lost the injured Jordan Hallam, who returned to Sheffield United at the end of his one-month loan, this week.

Strikers Tom Denton and Alex Kiwomya will both need fitness tests on Boxing Day before they can play and Brad Barry remains out with concussion.

With the likes of Laurence Maguire, Drew Talbot, Charlie Carter and Sam Wedgbury still missing for the medium term, at least, Allen may have to utilise players who have been told they’re free to leave the Proact.

He has no qualms about throwing them into action, he says.

“Those players who are still with us, if they get picked to play in the team I know they will give everything they’ve got.

“They train hard, they’re conscientious, good people who care.

“Like I said before, if a club comes in for them and it’s good for them and the club - but if not they’ll get treated as normal.”