No date set for Spireites hearing almost a month on from FA charge

Chesterfield are still waiting to learn their fate after being charged with financial irregularities.

The Spireites were hit by an FA charge on 11th May and requested a hearing but no date has been set.

The charge relates to payments made to former players Myles Wright and Jake Orrel by a now defunct football academy that was linked to the club.

The academy has since been liquidated.

It’s two years since the Football Association were asked for comment over the allegations and almost 12 months since club director Ashley Carson revealed the FA and EFL were investigating the issue.