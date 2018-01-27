Next five games are a chance to shake up the table, says Reed

Starting today, Chesterfield have a real chance to shake up the bottom half of League Two.

The Spireites take on Stevenage at the Proact, in the first of five consecutive games against sides sitting 12th or below in the table.

Louis Reed says the run could allow Town to finally start climbing from 22nd.

“The teams around us are coming up in the next few weeks so it’s a massive opportunity to drag a few more teams down, and bypass the ones around us.

“Stevenage, we owe them one, so it’s a great place to start this week.”