New Spireite tipped for a successful career as he tries to follow in footesteps of Calvert-Lewin

The teenage defender offered a six-month deal by Chesterfield has been tipped for a ‘long and successful’ career in the professional game.

Brad Nicholson trained with the Spireites in the latter half of last season and was rewarded with a contract offer.

Brad Nicholson in action for Handsworth Parramore (Pic: Ken Allsebrook)

He broke into men’s football at the world’s oldest football club, Sheffield FC, and continued his development at Handsworth Parramore last season in the NCEL Premier Division.

James Colliver was his boss at both clubs and remains a big fan of the 19-year-old.

“He played 15 times in the Evo-Stik South for Sheffield FC in the season before last, then followed me to Handsworth Parramore FC,” said Colliver.

“A strong, athletic left-back or centre-back who is equally as good with his right foot as he is with his natural left foot.

“He’s a player who’s strong in the tackle, able and willing to join in with play, good in the air, the fittest player in the team and very eager to develop.”

Colliver, who also had a hand in the development of Bolton Wanderers starlet Connor Hall, has no doubt that Nicholson will relish the opportunity he’s been given at the Proact.

“We have helped open doors at a number of pro clubs for Brad and I’m delighted he’s got a deal at Chesterfield,” he said.

“I’m confident that Brad will apply himself properly and use this as a stepping stone to a long and successful career in professional football.

“I’m happy to be play my part in developing yet another youngster not only as a player but also seeing him mature into a level headed youngster with a real focus.”

Nicholson originally came through the junior ranks at Handsworth, and will hope to follow in the footsteps of some of the club’s other products; Everton’s Dom Calvert-Lewin, Eastleigh’s Ryan Cresswell and Doncaster’s Alex Kiwomya.

Vice chairman Steve Holmes is thrilled for their latest export.

“Were delighted for Brad, he has had a brilliant season under Jas, and at just 19 years old he has a great opportunity to forge a career in the pro game.

“He’s worked hard with Jas and the management team, he got his head down, listened to the gaffer and has got his just rewards.

“It’s another feather in the club’s cap, with another youngster pushing on with his career and credit must also go to our junior and youth coaches who work so hard to put the right foundations in place.

“We look forward to watching Brad’s career with pride and interest.”

The player himself has expressed his thanks to both Colliver and Handsworth and he’s raring to get going at the Proact.

“I’d like to thank Jas for believing in me and developing me as a person and a player, he’s persevered with me and has been relentless in trying to get me a chance.

“Also the whole club have been great with this move, it’s something I’ve always wanted and I will be giving my all to be a success at Chesterfield Football Club.

“I can’t wait to get started but I would like to wish Handsworth all the best for the future and really hope promotion is soon.”

Handsworth will host Chesterfield at their Sandy Lane ground in Worksop for a pre-season friendly on 24th July.