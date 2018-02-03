New signing out to create happy memories at previously unhappy hunting ground

Louis Dodds doesn’t have fond memories of the Proact Stadium, so he’s hoping today will bring the first of many.

The Chesterfield new boy is expected to make his debut against Crawley and whilst he’s raring to go, he admits it has never been a happy hunting ground.

“To be fair, I’ve not got great memories of playing here,” said the former Shrewsbury and Port Vale man.

“We always got beat.

“The best we got was a point, I think.

“This has always been a bit of a bogey ground for me.

“Hopefully it won’t be from now on.”

Dodds hasn’t played an awful lot of football for the Shrews this season, so he’s champing at the bit to get started with Town.

“Everyone knows it’s a big game for the club and everyone connected with it,” he said.

“I can’t wait.

“Hopefully I get the nod and prove a few doubters wrong.”

An experienced operator at this level, Sheffield born Dodds knows what the Spireites need to do to climb away from the drop zone.

“In League Two it’s a lot more cut throat, you have to be ruthless in everything you do,” he said.

“Every day we have to be on it and hopefully start creeping up the table.”