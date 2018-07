Chesterfield have agreed to an earlier kick-off time for their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

The game in Dronfield against Evo-Stik side Sheffield FC will now begin at 12 noon, half an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

Sheffield FC, the world’s oldest club, say they’re expecting a strong Town XI of first teamers and Under 23 players to visit the Coach and Horses Ground.

Last summer the Spireites were 4-1 winners in the fixture.