Martin Allen cast his eye over new signings and last season's Spireites today on the first day of pre-season training.

Our photographer was at the club's training ground to capture the scenes as the session got underway.

Martin Allen putting players through their paces

Town fans will recognise two players who are free to leave the Proact, in Joe Anyon and Robbie Weir, but there are plenty of new faces for supporters to get used to.