New era as Ladies become Chesterfield FC Women

Formerly known as Chesterfield Ladies FC, the club will now be known as Chesterfield FC Women in a development which also sees the club officially affiliated to Chesterfield FC.

As part of the agreement, Chesterfield FC Women will wear the same kit as the men’s team following a sponsorship deal agreed with Spireites shirt sponsor Technique Learning.

Keith Jackson, chairman of Chesterfield FC Women, said: “We are delighted to be part of the club. It’s a huge development which really does change the direction of our club going forward.”

The women’s club, formed 27 years ago, now has teams under-10s to a first team and is seeking sponsorship.