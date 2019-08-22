New era as Ladies become Chesterfield FC Women

Chesterfield FC Women's Becky Bryan, Nic Watson and Gina Camfield with (L-R) CFCW chairman Keith Jackson, Chesterfield FC company secretary Ashley Carson and CFCW manager Mike Noon. Pic by Tina Jenner.
Formerly known as Chesterfield Ladies FC, the club will now be known as Chesterfield FC Women in a development which also sees the club officially affiliated to Chesterfield FC.

As part of the agreement, Chesterfield FC Women will wear the same kit as the men’s team following a sponsorship deal agreed with Spireites shirt sponsor Technique Learning.

Keith Jackson, chairman of Chesterfield FC Women, said: “We are delighted to be part of the club. It’s a huge development which really does change the direction of our club going forward.”

The women’s club, formed 27 years ago, now has teams under-10s to a first team and is seeking sponsorship.