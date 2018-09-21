New Chesterfield skipper has been ‘Mr Consistent’

Chesterfield’s new captain has pulled on the Spireites shirt more than 300 times.

Veteran Drew Talbot has been confirmed as Martin Allen’s new skipper, following the transfer listing of Robbie Weir.

It’s Talbot’s reliability that has earned him the armband, according to Allen.

“I think he’s been Mr Consistent,” said the boss.

“He’s 100 per cent committed, very consistent and steady.

“I just think he’s played very, very well.”

Talbot first came to Chesterfield on loan from Luton in January 2009 and then became a permanent signing that summer.

Seven years later he was released and spent 18 unhappy months at Portsmouth, before Jack Lester brought him back to the Proact in January.

Chesterfield actually let the 32-year-old go again before Allen was appointed as Lester’s replacement.

But a month later a remarkable u-turn saw Allen re-sign the versatile ex Sheffield Wednesday man.

Talbot has started all 11 of Chesterfield’s National League games so far this season, playing 990 minutes.