Nelson eager to learn from senior heads during Chesterfield loan

New recruit Sid Nelson is eager to learn during his time at Chesterfield and help the team climb the League Two table.

The 22-year-old defender is no stranger to the division having spent the first four months of the season on loan at Yeovil Town.

He also spent the second half of last season at Newport County and played 14 games as the Exiles beat the same trap door.

That experience coupled with a hunger to learn off senior heads around the club has the centre-half looking up rather than down.

And, following his loan move this week from Millwall, Nelson is itching to get started in Chesterfield blue.

He said: “Training with the boys today (Thursday) you can see the quality is there.

“So for me I’d look beyond staying up, take each game as it comes, get points and points and nearer the end of the season we can have more of an objective.

“Right now I think it’s just about every Saturday and Tuesday game and going out there to try and win.”

Nelson holds long-term ambitions to play as high as he can but is focused on the present at Chesterfield and what advice Jack Lester and Tommy Wright offer.

“They’re different class,” said Nelson. “I’ve had conversations with them. We had a little session today based around defending.

“You can tell the experience they’ve got. I’m eager to learn off them.”

And added: “He (Lester) didn’t have to sell Chesterfield to me. I know it’s a big club for this division and I know the position we’re in at the moment.

“I want to give it my all and try to help the boys get up to the right end of the table.

“I’ll give 100 per cent win, lose or draw, I’m that sort of player.”