National League South Billericay will come to the Proact as favourites says Chesterfield boss

Chesterfield go into a home FA Cup tie against lower league opposition as underdogs, according to their manager.

Martin Allen says Billericay Town’s recent success has given them momentum which makes them favourites.

Last season they won the Isthmian League Premier title and owner Glenn Tamplin financed the signing of ex Premier League stars like former Spireite Jamie O’Hara and Paul Konchesky.

“They’re in a good place, the win record for that club in the past three years is quite amazing,” said Allen of the National League South visitors.

“They’re similar to Harrogate, the managers and the chairman have built, every year they add to their squad and get better players.

“They’re top of the league again and the momentum you can built from having that is immeasurable.

“Same as Harrogate, that team has been together for years, same as Sutton.

“The Wrexham team, they’re starting to gel into a proper team.

“We’re at the early stages.”

The size of the two clubs isn’t what counts, in Allen’s eyes, it’s their recent records.

“You would probably say, even though we’ve got a fantastic stadium and a massive fanbase, they were the favourites to win the game.

“It doesn’t matter how big their stadium is our how many supporters they have, they’ve got the momentum of having a solid base.

“That’s what we’re currently trying to put together.”