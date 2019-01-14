‘More ins and outs at Chesterfield than a game of hokey cokey’

Another week at Chesterfield FC and there’s more ins and outs than a game of the hokey cokey.

Most Spireites will be sad to see Miguel Llera leave the youth team set up by mutual consent.

It’s fair to say that the youngsters have come on leaps and bounds with Migel at the club and it’s been good to see the likes of Jamie Sharman, Luke Rawson and Levi Amatchi break into the first team.

Meanwhile our former youth team player Ricky German is back in the Football League at Crawley.

When John Pemberton came in to replace Mark Smith working with the young players it was always a question of what exactly was Miguel’s role in the set up going to be and now we know.

Glynn Snodin is the new assistant manager and he is well respected in the game, older Town fans will remember he and his brother Ian playing against us for Doncaster Rovers he then went on to play for Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday amongst others.

Anyone following the EFL will know that Glynn has previously been the assistant to Simon Grayson in a partnership at Leeds, Huddersfield, Preston, Sunderland and Bradford.

Most Spireites would wish he hadn’t been quite so successful at Preston, when they beat us in the League One playoffs.

Anyone watching the Netflix series Sunderland ‘til I Die would have seen Glynn at work at a club whose owner had decided not to invest any more money in the club, as they suffered two successive relegations.

What was impressive in his cameo appearance in the series was seeing a guy being prepared to work with Sunderland’s scouting network and go looking for players.

Many Chesterfield fans agree that this side of our club has been neglected since the departure of Paul Mitchell under the tenure of Danny Wilson and can only hope that this will be addressed under the new regime.

A win under John Sheridan in his first game although not so convincingly against a battling Bedford team will have left the manager under no illusions about the quality of the side.

We have few players who actually produce moments that change games, faced with any team who put nine men behind the ball we struggle to create chances, luckily there’s the height of Tom Denton, who does offer something a little different, that most teams find hard to cope against.

Here’s hoping that John and Glynn can add to the squad very soon.