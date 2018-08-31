Midfielder opens up on time at Sheffield United, a Spireites sleepover and appearing on Have I got News For You

Sam Wedgbury has opened up about his time at Sheffield United, playing in Hungary, a Spireite sleepover and appearing on Have I Got News for You.

The Chesterfield midfielder joined fellow Forest Green Rovers team-mate Jon Parkin and ex Preston and Doncaster striker Chris Brown for an episode of their Undr the Cosh podcast.

On it, Wedgbury, who is out for the season with a knee injury, recalled his time as a youngster at Bramall Lane and revealed that after believing he was progressing, life at training took an unpleasant turn during the 2009/10 season.

“I was in squads, with the first team every day. I warmed up before the Sheffield derby,” he said.

“As a young player, I was still 20, 21. I thought this is me, I’ll get a chance here.

“Then all of a sudden I was coming into training and the staff were hammering me for no reason, on me all the time, battering me and I hadn’t even done anything wrong.

“They were absolutely peppering you and as a young lad you just crumble.

“Even some of the pros who had played, they’d just ruin them.”

Wedgbury discussed the financial upside of his spell on loan at Hungarian club Ferencváros, while he and Parkin also told the story of how their trip to Greggs became national news, while playing for vegan club Forest Green Rovers.

The story eventually found its way onto an episode of BBC show Have I Got News for You.

Wedgbury spoke of his fondness for Chesterfield manager Martin Allen, who has kept him involved despite the season-ending injury.

“I did my knee last week and he’s on the phone to me constantly. He’s just brilliant. Don’t get me wrong, he’s not your usual manager that you’re used to.

“He’s just a character, brilliant with the lads, everything he does is for the lads.

“With my knee he’s been brilliant, makes sure I’m okay.

“He rings my missus.

“He keeps me involved, wants me watching games.

“I go up and watch training, set sessions up, it keeps you involved.”

Wedgbury, who said he first got the call from Allen while on his stag do in the summer, regaled the podcast hosts with his recollection of Chesterfield’s squad’s team bonding bash at Allen’s house.

“In pre-season we had a go-karting day and went and stayed at his, had a barbecue and a sleepover and played some games.

“It was good.

“There were about 20 of us.

“We stayed up playing games, it was good for team morale.”

Although he’s unable to progress his career on the pitch this season, Wedgbury is keen to use his time wisely whole rehabbing the second serious knee problem he’s sustained.

“This time has properly scared me because I’m 29.

“It’s this (football) or working.

“I’m fortunate enough I’ve got two years on this deal, but if it don’t come back properly then where am I at?

“I’m going to get my badges done, go the coaching route, try and get something under my belt if I can.”