Midfielder convinced boss to give him a chance and then suffered a new injury setback

Jordan Sinnott has suffered yet another injury setback, just two days after convincing Martin Allen to give him a chance in pre-season training.

The midfielder’s name was included on Allen’s list of players who were made available for free transfer this summer.

But having worked hard to get fit, Sinnott refused to go out on loan, instead telling Allen he wanted a chance to show his talent in pre-season.

For a player who missed four and a half months last season through an ankle injury, it appeared as if his luck might be turning.

Allen said: “He has trained all summer and he told me he didn’t want to go out on loan, he told me he wasn’t going out on loan and he told me he’s going to come back in pre-season training and show me what he can do.

“When I put the phone down I kind of liked his determination and attitude.

“He didn’t say it with a bad attitude, he was very positive and I quite liked his passion.”

But then came yet more bad news for the 24-year-old.

“Two days ago I had a call that he’s got a fracture on the side of his wrist,” said Allen.

“It’s a hairline fracture, very minor, just a simple accident at home but he’s very upset and very worried.”

The manager has calmed Sinnott’s fears, however, and will give him time to heal.

“I’ve reassured him that we’ll make sure the injury is looked after and get him back to full fitness as soon as possible.

“I’ve told him not to panic, he will still get his chance.

“I felt really sorry for him, I’m hoping now it’s as quick as possible and it doesn’t take long to mend.

“It’s a real shame after he trained so hard throughout the summer.”

Sinnott joined the Spireites from Halifax last summer on a two-year deal.

He scored two goals in the opening four games of last season but first team chances were few and far between.

It appeared as if the former Huddersfield man had finally turned a corner just before Town’s visit to Mansfield in November, Jack Lester telling the media he had been impressed by Sinnott’s attitude and application in training.

But a freak slip in training led to ankle surgery.

He finally got back into the side on the last day of the season, playing 64 minutes at the Hive against Allen’s Barnet side.

Sinnott has made 11 appearances to date for Town.